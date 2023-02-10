South Africa

Stages 3 and 2 load-shedding this weekend

10 February 2023 - 15:12
Load-shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 2 during the weekend. Stock photo.
Load-shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 2 during the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Eskom has announced its load-shedding plans for the weekend:

  • stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday;
  • stage 3 will be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday;
  • stage 2 will be implemented from 5am on Sunday until 4pm on Sunday; and
  • stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” said the power utility.

Eskom said over the past 24 hours two generating units at Arnot, and a unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“A generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations returned to service during the period. The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations has been delayed,” it said.

The power utility says breakdowns currently amount to 15,827MW of generating capacity, while 5,009MW is out of service for planned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Are you willing to give a minister of electricity a chance to prove themself?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency have met with mixed reactions, with many saying it would be ...
News
5 hours ago

Eskom, broken infrastructure blamed for KZN south coast water outages

The Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has blamed malfunctioning infrastructure and a power outage for taps running dry in ...
News
5 hours ago

EXPLAINER | What is causing South Africa's power crisis?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure to help resolve South Africa's power crisis, as state-owned utility Eskom implements the ...
News
10 hours ago

‘Government should keep bodies in its morgues’: Blackouts, fuel costs lead to high risk of decomposition

Funeral home spends about R1,000 a night on diesel for generators to prevent bodies decomposing.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  2. Leopard spotted on grounds of prestigious KZN private school South Africa
  3. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  4. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa
  5. Top court dismisses tourism minister's appeal on use of 'race-based' criteria ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech