Truck driver who drove into and killed MP traffic cop not in police custody

The truck driver alleged to have hit and killed a traffic officer who was trying to stop him in Mpumalanga was not arrested, said provincial police.
Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspect was not apprehended because they “couldn't obtain a witness statement. The witness — a colleague — was in shock.
“We have the details of the suspect. He was [later] charged with culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.”
Community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said Jeanette Mlangeni had worked for the department since 2008 after completing her training in Venda, Limpopo.
Mlangeni's memorial service was held on Thursday and her colleagues described the 47-year-old fondly.
“She was hardworking, was brave ... was always willing to go the extra mile to get her work done.
“She was always willing to assist her colleagues,” Mmusi shared.
The treatment of traffic officers by motorists was highlighted at the service, with Mmusi noting that drivers often viewed cops as being there to make their lives difficult when the opposite is true.
Mlangeni, originally from Middelburg, was mother to a 21-year-old and an eight-year-old.
TimesLIVE
