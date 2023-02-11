Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes's family and friends had the grim task of identifying the singer's body at the Phoenix mortuary on Saturday after the singer was gunned down on Friday night.
A source at the mortuary confirmed the family, including his dad Tony and brother, arrived early on Saturday, accompanied by an entourage which included his manager and friends.
“The family were very distraught when they arrived early here,” he said.
AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The Forbes family then went to the scene of the shooting outside Wish on Florida.
The group were lead into the restaurant accompanied by a manager and police.
Police confirmed the 35-year old multiple award winning singer and another man were gunned down outside the restaurant
This is a developing story.
Additional reporting Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
