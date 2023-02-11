South Africa

AKA's last tweet was about going 'blonde or platinum' if his new album 'Mass Country' is a hit

11 February 2023 - 15:48
Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
On January 10, AKA posted "priceless art piece' album cover design by Karabo Poppy.
Image: Instagram/AKA

While fans are reeling after the brutal killing of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes on Friday night, thousands are awaiting his Mass Country album, due for public release on February 24.

AKA took to social media to hype up the release of his fourth studio album by sharing the album’s “priceless art piece” cover art, designed by Karabo Poppy, on January 10.

In the days following, he posted about three singles on the album including Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C, Prada with Thuli Chana and Paradise with Musa Keys and Gyakie featuring Zadok.

The Fela in Versace hit maker was initially scheduled to release the album a day before his birthday on January 27, but he later clarified it would be out on February 24.

Hours before his death, the rapper announced a dedicated WhatsApp number saying it was a novel way for fans to get the scoop on what was taking place ahead of the album release.

He urged fans to get in contact and later responded with a video indicating fans were loving the engagement with him.

His last tweet, which would have been shortly before his death at 10pm was in response to a fan who asked when he was going blonde or platinum [dyeing his hair]. AKA responded: “I think when Mass Country goes platinum. Deal?”

TimesLIVE

