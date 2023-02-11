South Africa

Cape Town urges residents to reduce water consumption

11 February 2023 - 14:55
Reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers, says acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Cape Town has asked residents in Bloekoembos, Wallacedene, Eikendal and Peerless Park to reduce water consumption or risk losing supply.

Acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers.

“Outflow from these reservoirs [is] exceeding the inflow which has a negative impact on the water supply to these areas. Consumers need to reduce consumption to maintain available water supply and pressure in the pipe network and reservoirs.

“The challenge is that reservoirs are not able to fill up fast enough because of the prolonged period of load-shedding while residents are using lots of water at the same time,” Mbandezi said.

He added that the hot weather over the past few days had intensified demand and the city needed to lower consumption or these areas risk having no water.

Mbandezi said the city will do all it can to maintain supply but the residents need to do their part by using less water.

TimesLIVE

