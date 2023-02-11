Cape Town has asked residents in Bloekoembos, Wallacedene, Eikendal and Peerless Park to reduce water consumption or risk losing supply.
Acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers.
“Outflow from these reservoirs [is] exceeding the inflow which has a negative impact on the water supply to these areas. Consumers need to reduce consumption to maintain available water supply and pressure in the pipe network and reservoirs.
“The challenge is that reservoirs are not able to fill up fast enough because of the prolonged period of load-shedding while residents are using lots of water at the same time,” Mbandezi said.
He added that the hot weather over the past few days had intensified demand and the city needed to lower consumption or these areas risk having no water.
Mbandezi said the city will do all it can to maintain supply but the residents need to do their part by using less water.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Cape Town urges residents to reduce water consumption
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Cape Town has asked residents in Bloekoembos, Wallacedene, Eikendal and Peerless Park to reduce water consumption or risk losing supply.
Acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers.
“Outflow from these reservoirs [is] exceeding the inflow which has a negative impact on the water supply to these areas. Consumers need to reduce consumption to maintain available water supply and pressure in the pipe network and reservoirs.
“The challenge is that reservoirs are not able to fill up fast enough because of the prolonged period of load-shedding while residents are using lots of water at the same time,” Mbandezi said.
He added that the hot weather over the past few days had intensified demand and the city needed to lower consumption or these areas risk having no water.
Mbandezi said the city will do all it can to maintain supply but the residents need to do their part by using less water.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cape Town working hard to roll out cash-for-power 'game-changer'
Cape Town's new highway patrol unit nabs more than 400 people in four months
Eskom, broken infrastructure blamed for KZN south coast water outages
‘It's a nightmare’: Soshanguve residents open up about water shortages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos