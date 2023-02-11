Four people, including a woman, were arrested.
“After interviewing the victim and one of the suspects at the police station, a follow-up operation was conducted at the premises of one suspect, a foreign national of Nigerian descent, [which] led to the further discovery of 7,500 Mandrax tablets and 1.5kg tik worth R502,500.
“Cash of R20,000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also found and confiscated.”
The four are expected to appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping, extortion and drug dealing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police rescue kidnap victim from Knysna drug den
Image: Suhaib Salem
Western Cape police have arrested four people after rescuing a kidnap victim from a house in Knysna where they also discovered drugs and cash.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said police received a report of a kidnapping on Thursday.
Police pounced on Friday after identifying the suspects and where they were keeping the victim, from whom they demanded money to be released, he said.
“All intelligence was co-ordinated and an operational team comprising the Knysna crime prevention unit and flying squad members were deployed to a house in Robololo. The Malawian victim was found and brought to safety,” Van Wyk said.
“During the search 70g of tik and 156 Mandrax tablets worth R33,860 were seized.”
Sixth suspect arrested after foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha
Four people, including a woman, were arrested.
“After interviewing the victim and one of the suspects at the police station, a follow-up operation was conducted at the premises of one suspect, a foreign national of Nigerian descent, [which] led to the further discovery of 7,500 Mandrax tablets and 1.5kg tik worth R502,500.
“Cash of R20,000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also found and confiscated.”
The four are expected to appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping, extortion and drug dealing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cape Town's new highway patrol unit nabs more than 400 people in four months
New Zealand recovers cocaine worth R5bn floating at sea
'Drug dealers' intercepted by highway patrol with six knives and a sword
Western Cape cops refuse bribe, confiscate 30,000 Mandrax tablets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos