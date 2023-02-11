South Africa

Sixth suspect arrested after foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha

11 February 2023 - 10:43 By TIMESLIVE
Six suspects will appear in court on Monday in connection with the crime. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

He was arrested in a joint operation between the Hawks, the Eastern Cape crime intelligence unit, Queenstown public order police (POP) and the OR Tambo tactical response team (TRT) on Thursday.

He will appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Monday with his co-accused, who were remanded in custody after their arrest on January 26 near Mvumelwano in Qumbu.

They were arrested on charges of attempted cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“It is alleged that on January 26 at about 11am, the Eastern Cape task team members were following up on information on an attempted CIT robbery that occurred at a supermarket in Mthatha on Wednesday January 25 where a Fidelity Cash Solution truck was involved,” said the Hawks.

“It is further alleged that a security guard was shot and robbed of his firearm during the ordeal. A bystander was also hit by a stray bullet.

“The task team members assisted by TRT members spotted a suspicious white Toyota Corolla with five armed occupants and it was stopped on the N2 highway, where the suspects were apprehended. During preliminary investigation four of the suspects were linked to a number of CIT heists in the province.

“On February 9 at about 5pm, police received information that a Toyota single-cab bakkie, which was one of the vehicles allegedly used by the suspects during the attempted robbery, was parked at Mthatha Plaza. The team approached the occupant in a bakkie after he was positively identified and he was arrested.”

