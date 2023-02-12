CheckIn time: teens battling with suicidal thoughts

Mbele explained that talking about suicide and depression created the opportunity for teens to discuss feelings and thoughts that might have remained hidden.
“Most teens who are thinking about suicide are in fact honest and relieved when asked direct questions about their suicidal thoughts or feelings. Informing and empowering parents and teachers about how to have these conversations with teens is the first step to preventing teen suicide,” he said.
Another concern is the emergence of cancel culture — a form of group shaming of an individual carried out on social media platforms aimed at “punishing” the victim. It involves the targeting of an individual by peer groups intent on making them feel alone and powerless as lies, insults and accusations are hurled against them — alienating them to the point of breakdown and sometimes suicide.
To cast light on the teen suicide issue, Sadag has entered into a partnership to have more than 50 billboards set up across the country in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.
The idea is that people take pictures of the boards and e-mail them to media@anxiety.org and stand a chance to win prizes and have their photo featured on social media platforms as part of the Teen Suicide Prevention Week #CheckIn campaign.
Other planned events are:
- February 15: Webinar Wednesday, 7pm via Zoom and Facebook — Bullying and Teen Suicide with experts Dr Terri Henderson and counselling psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro.
- February 16: Live discussion via Twitter @TheSADAG panel discussion at 7pm — Why are our Teens in Crisis?
- February 17: Live Q&A on Facebook @TheSADAG at 1pm. Ask The Expert — How to Help Your Teen in Crisis — all your questions on depression, suicide prevention, and how to get help. With psychologists Zamo Mbele and Maxine Grimett.
Sadag has also put together an online Teen Suicide Prevention Toolkit on their website with information about warning signs, symptoms of depression, how to help someone who is suicidal, suicide safety plan, tips for parents and teachers, and online videos.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
#CheckIn time: teens battling with suicidal thoughts
Teen Suicide Prevention Week highlights the issue and offers help
Image: Supplied
Teen suicides have become a prominent worry, with several recent incidents across the country: a 10-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal, a 10-year-old girl in Gauteng, a 17-year-old pupil from KwaZulu-Natal and a 17-year-old boy in Soweto.
These are just some of the alarming cases that make Teen Suicide Prevention Week — from February 12 to 19 — an important time to highlight the issue. It’s aimed at promoting awareness and proactive behaviour.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is going all out to aid parents, loved ones, family, friends and teachers do a mental health “check-in” with teens who may be in trouble.
“There is still a lot of stigma and fear around suicide, many parents and teachers are afraid that if they talk about suicide to teens it could cause them to take their life,” said Sadag’s board deputy chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele.
“Research shows that talking about suicide with a young person does not cause them to have thoughts of suicide or wanting create a desire to end their lives. The danger comes from not talking about it, which can lead to thoughts about suicide turning into actions.”
‘Depression is not a joke’ — Somizi calls for kindness for people with mental health issues
Mbele explained that talking about suicide and depression created the opportunity for teens to discuss feelings and thoughts that might have remained hidden.
“Most teens who are thinking about suicide are in fact honest and relieved when asked direct questions about their suicidal thoughts or feelings. Informing and empowering parents and teachers about how to have these conversations with teens is the first step to preventing teen suicide,” he said.
Another concern is the emergence of cancel culture — a form of group shaming of an individual carried out on social media platforms aimed at “punishing” the victim. It involves the targeting of an individual by peer groups intent on making them feel alone and powerless as lies, insults and accusations are hurled against them — alienating them to the point of breakdown and sometimes suicide.
To cast light on the teen suicide issue, Sadag has entered into a partnership to have more than 50 billboards set up across the country in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.
The idea is that people take pictures of the boards and e-mail them to media@anxiety.org and stand a chance to win prizes and have their photo featured on social media platforms as part of the Teen Suicide Prevention Week #CheckIn campaign.
Other planned events are:
Sadag has also put together an online Teen Suicide Prevention Toolkit on their website with information about warning signs, symptoms of depression, how to help someone who is suicidal, suicide safety plan, tips for parents and teachers, and online videos.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid
EDITORIAL | Violent schoolchildren: how do we avoid complicity?
WATCH | Pupils hold teachers and cops hostage over schoolmate’s ‘suicide’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos