South Africa

Two rockfalls and heavy rains disrupt Mpumalanga toll road traffic

12 February 2023 - 10:22 By TImesLIVE
Mpumalanga is experiencing road disruptions due to rockfalls amid heavy rains.
Mpumalanga is experiencing road disruptions due to rockfalls amid heavy rains.
Image: N4 TRAC

Motorists in Mpumalanga are advised that the N4 Schoemanskloof Road is closed due to rockfalls, and a partial road closure is in place after another rockfall affecting the N4 Ngodwana Road near the Elandsvalley towards Waterval Boven.

N4 Trans African Concessions (TRAC) spokesperson Solange Soares said recovery teams have been hard at work since Saturday night.

Motorists are asked to delay their journeys wherever possible to allow the recovery to be completed and minimise traffic congestion.

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said motorists who intend to travel between Machadodorp and Mbombela via the Ngodwana Road are advised to expect delays as there is a stop-and-go.

The R40 between White River and Hazyview is partially opened, with a stop-and-go  in place. Motorists are also advised to anticipate delays on this route.

On Friday the department said traffic law enforcement officers were diverting traffic onto the Numbi Road due to a road collapse at Klipkopjes Dam, “which now extends over 50% of road width. This is as a result of the ongoing rain”.

Motorists travelling from White River to Hazyview are advised to do so via the R538 (Numbi Road).

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and poor driving visibility on Sunday for the lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the northeastern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KZN residents evacuated as heavy rain persists

Seventy Newcastle families are being evacuated after their homes were flooded due to persistent rain, says the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance ...
News
20 hours ago

Two missing in the Eastern Cape after being swept away in a bakkie

Two people are missing after heavy rains that swept away a bakkie carrying six people in the Eastern Cape.
News
23 hours ago

Four camps in Kruger National Park closed due to floods

Heavy rain in parts of Mpumalanga this week has led to the closure of four camps in the Kruger National Park.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Heavy rains flood northern KZN towns

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance & traditional affairs department has cautioned residents to be vigilant after several reports of flooding ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  3. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa
  4. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  5. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...