Motorists in Mpumalanga are advised that the N4 Schoemanskloof Road is closed due to rockfalls, and a partial road closure is in place after another rockfall affecting the N4 Ngodwana Road near the Elandsvalley towards Waterval Boven.
N4 Trans African Concessions (TRAC) spokesperson Solange Soares said recovery teams have been hard at work since Saturday night.
Motorists are asked to delay their journeys wherever possible to allow the recovery to be completed and minimise traffic congestion.
The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said motorists who intend to travel between Machadodorp and Mbombela via the Ngodwana Road are advised to expect delays as there is a stop-and-go.
The R40 between White River and Hazyview is partially opened, with a stop-and-go in place. Motorists are also advised to anticipate delays on this route.
Two rockfalls and heavy rains disrupt Mpumalanga toll road traffic
Image: N4 TRAC
On Friday the department said traffic law enforcement officers were diverting traffic onto the Numbi Road due to a road collapse at Klipkopjes Dam, “which now extends over 50% of road width. This is as a result of the ongoing rain”.
Motorists travelling from White River to Hazyview are advised to do so via the R538 (Numbi Road).
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and poor driving visibility on Sunday for the lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the northeastern part of KwaZulu-Natal.
TimesLIVE
