South Africa

Western Cape education department 'inundated' by late school applications

12 February 2023 - 12:23
Western Cape education MEC David Maynier says out of 3,391 grade 1 and 8 applications received since January, about 1,325 learners are yet to be placed. File photo.
Western Cape education MEC David Maynier says out of 3,391 grade 1 and 8 applications received since January, about 1,325 learners are yet to be placed. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Almost four weeks into the first term of schooling, the Western Cape education department has admitted to not having placed all pupils in schools after receiving about 3,500 late applications. 

On Sunday education MEC David Maynier said over the past few weeks the department has been “inundated with brand new, extremely late applications”. 

Out of 3,391 grade 1 and 8 applications received since January, Maynier said 2,006 had been processed and the pupils placed. But 1,325 pupils are yet to be placed. 

“These applications pose a great challenge for the department, as they are arriving daily in an unpredictable pattern, so we are constantly chasing a moving target,” said Maynier. 

“We ask for patience as we make progress in placing these extremely late applicants. They have arrived without warning, and we cannot predict where and when these late applicants will arrive. This has made planning our resource allocation in advance extremely difficult.”

Parents down-grade as applications for places at public schools increase

Department of basic education feeling the pressure as middle-class dump private schools amid financial pinch
News
4 days ago

Among the late applicants is a grade 3 pupil, Sesake Thamae of Delft, who arrived in Cape Town from Lesotho in January. 

His frustrated father Mpiti Thamae said despite applying at Eindhoven Primary School early in January, his son is still unplaced. 

“He was admitted by the school pending approval from the department of education. I have made follow-ups with the department, but the response is the same: 'Wait, we are still processing the application.'” 

Thamae said though he is currently home-schooling his son, he is worried about him not being placed in a school “as time is moving so fast”. 

But Maynier called for patience saying it will take some time to redirect resources to cater for these pupils. 

“We have printed resource packs for late applicants and provided these to the district offices where the new applicants arrive. Online support links have been sent to parents for additional reading and home learning, while placement is finalised. 

Online schools still a viable alternative to traditional schooling

Return to offices and classes is tapering demand for online-only private schools which gained popularity at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Times
1 month ago

“Our officials and schools have done a phenomenal job under extreme pressure to make sure that they find a place for every child. We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner, and we will continue to work to finalise placement for all remaining learners.

“We understand that the placement process can cause frustration for parents, and we ask for their patience and assure them that we are doing everything we can to find places for learners as quickly as possible.”

As of February 6 the department had resolved 120,485 (or 98.8%) of the unique grade 1 and 8 placement applications for the 2023 school year, and was in the process of placing 1,476 (1.2%) of the pupils. 

To keep up with growing pupil numbers, the department has delivered all 662 classrooms scheduled to be completed by January 31. This includes rapid school-build projects, such as Saxonsea Junior High School which was constructed in just 65 working days. 

Maynier said the remainder of the 842 classrooms announced last year are on track for delivery by the March 31 deadline.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Ours is to restore dignity ’ — Clement Maosa gives back to schoolchildren

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has been busy on his back to school run and donating a few essentials to school children need.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Part of Gauteng school swallowed by sinkhole

A large sinkhole has swallowed part of Relebogile High School in Khutsong on the West Rand.
News
2 days ago

Back to school: Overcrowding in Cosmo City as demand exceeds places

Six-year-old Buhlebemvelo Njibana couldn't contain his excitement on Wednesday as he prepared to start grade 1 at the Cosmo City Primary School, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  3. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa
  4. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  5. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...