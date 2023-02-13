South Africa

Authorities search for a family after two fatalities recorded amid floods in Eastern Cape

13 February 2023 - 18:34
More housing structures are expected to collapse as weather conditions are gradually improving in Eastern Cape.
More housing structures are expected to collapse as weather conditions are gradually improving in Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

While the weather conditions are gradually improving as rain has subsided in the Chris Hani district municipality in Eastern Cape, authorities expect more housing structures to collapse.

On Sunday evening at Sakhisizwe local municipality, particularly in the Khowa area, heavy rains fell, resulting in the flooding of several households.

Chris Hani district municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the incident left damage to several structures in four areas.

“We expect more housing structures, especially in rural areas, to collapse as the weather clears,” she said.

She said a full assessment was underway across the district for immediate intervention where necessary.

Authorities are also continuing with the search for the family of a woman whose body was extracted from the Komani River. The disaster management team recovered her body over the weekend.

“Progress has also been made in Cofimvaba regarding the second man who also drowned in the Qumanco River as his body has been recovered and identified,” Ganyaza said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Expect more flooding, thunderstorms this week, says weather service

Downpours are expected to continue battering Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday, and heavier thunderstorms are forecast to hit Gauteng and the North ...
News
4 hours ago

Two missing in the Eastern Cape after being swept away in a bakkie

Two people are missing after heavy rains that swept away a bakkie carrying six people in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 days ago

Flood warnings across the country due to heavy rainfall

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of disruptive floods in several provinces on Friday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Two confirmed fatalities in Mpumalanga’s torrential rains and floods South Africa
  2. Expect more flooding, thunderstorms this week, says weather service South Africa
  3. WATCH | Joburg motorists loot beer on William Nicol as JMPD officers sweep ... South Africa
  4. Sugar growers urge a temporary hold on potentially devastating 'sugar tax' ... Consumer Live

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  5. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path