A grade 11 pupil from Protea Glen Secondary School died and 13 others were injured in an accident on their way to school.
The crash happened on Monday morning on the R599 Randfontein road in Protea Glen.
Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the 14 pupils were travelling to the Protea Glen secondary 1, Protea Glen secondary 2 and Faranani primary schools in a Toyota Condor.
“It is alleged that the [private] scholar transport driver lost control of the vehicle after the car ahead was seen to be taking a turn, but decided to continue straight. This caused the scholar transport to overturn.
“Unfortunately, this accident resulted in the death of a grade 11 girl pupil. Of the other pupils who were on-board, three were in a critical condition while 10 sustained injuries. All these pupils were transported to different medical facilities,” he said.
Mabona confirmed the department's psychosocial support team “went to the scene, where they met with the family of the deceased pupil”.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are dismayed by the news of a tragic incident which has taken the life of one of our pupils. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the pupil’s family for their loss. We also wish those pupils who were injured by the accident a speedy recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Grade 11 pupil dies, 13 others injured in Protea Glen school transport accident
Image: 123RF
A grade 11 pupil from Protea Glen Secondary School died and 13 others were injured in an accident on their way to school.
The crash happened on Monday morning on the R599 Randfontein road in Protea Glen.
Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the 14 pupils were travelling to the Protea Glen secondary 1, Protea Glen secondary 2 and Faranani primary schools in a Toyota Condor.
“It is alleged that the [private] scholar transport driver lost control of the vehicle after the car ahead was seen to be taking a turn, but decided to continue straight. This caused the scholar transport to overturn.
“Unfortunately, this accident resulted in the death of a grade 11 girl pupil. Of the other pupils who were on-board, three were in a critical condition while 10 sustained injuries. All these pupils were transported to different medical facilities,” he said.
Mabona confirmed the department's psychosocial support team “went to the scene, where they met with the family of the deceased pupil”.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are dismayed by the news of a tragic incident which has taken the life of one of our pupils. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the pupil’s family for their loss. We also wish those pupils who were injured by the accident a speedy recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid
Investigation under way after Mpumalanga traffic cop killed in crash
Schoolboy, 9, dies in West Rand scholar transport crash
Bus crash driver in hospital, did not flee scene, says education department
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos