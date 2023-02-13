Gauteng Metrorail has confirmed a side train collision of a Mabopane train and Saulsville train at about 5am on Monday.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said no injuries were reported.
The trains were en route to Pretoria when the incident happened.
“Metrorail's technical teams are on the ground assessing the site to determine the cause. Trains from Mabopane are turning at Hercules station.”
Mofokeng said no trains are running between Hercules and Pretoria stations.
“Saulsville trains are temporarily suspended.”
Commuters going to Pretoria from Mabopane and Dewildt have been advised to seek alternative transport until the scene is cleared.
“Metrorail management apologises for the inconvenience caused,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
No injuries as two Pretoria-bound trains collide
Image: Supplied
Gauteng Metrorail has confirmed a side train collision of a Mabopane train and Saulsville train at about 5am on Monday.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said no injuries were reported.
The trains were en route to Pretoria when the incident happened.
“Metrorail's technical teams are on the ground assessing the site to determine the cause. Trains from Mabopane are turning at Hercules station.”
Mofokeng said no trains are running between Hercules and Pretoria stations.
“Saulsville trains are temporarily suspended.”
Commuters going to Pretoria from Mabopane and Dewildt have been advised to seek alternative transport until the scene is cleared.
“Metrorail management apologises for the inconvenience caused,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Grade 11 pupil dies, 13 others injured in Protea Glen school transport accident
Maps Maponyane grateful for mom’s life after car accident
Court orders refund for buyer who unwittingly bought written-off car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos