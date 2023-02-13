South Africa

No injuries as two Pretoria-bound trains collide

13 February 2023 - 16:48
Metrorail confirmed a side train collision incolving two trains on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng Metrorail has confirmed a side train collision of a Mabopane train and Saulsville train at about 5am on Monday.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said no injuries were reported. 

The trains were en route to Pretoria when the incident happened.

“Metrorail's technical teams are on the ground assessing the site to determine the cause. Trains from Mabopane are turning at Hercules station.”

Mofokeng said no trains are running between Hercules and Pretoria stations.

“Saulsville trains are temporarily suspended.”

Commuters going to Pretoria from Mabopane and Dewildt have been advised to seek alternative transport until the scene is cleared.

“Metrorail management apologises for the inconvenience caused,” she said.

TimesLIVE

