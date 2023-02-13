South Africa

NPA explains why it declined to prosecute in Anele Tembe's death

13 February 2023 - 14:54
The NPA decided there should be an inquest into the 2021 death of Anele Tembe, former girlfriend of the late rapper AKA, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for a prosecution.
The NPA decided there should be an inquest into the 2021 death of Anele Tembe, former girlfriend of the late rapper AKA, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for a prosecution.
Image: AKA/ Instagram

Questions about progress in the case of Anele “Nelli” Tembe's death have surfaced after the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes at the weekend.

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting that also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Tembe, his former girlfriend, died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor at the Pepper Club Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, in April 2021.

Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in the Western Cape, set out the events since her death in response to recent queries.

'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death

Moses Tembe, father of Anele “Nelli” Tembe, the late girlfriend of the slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, said on Saturday the family was pained and ...
News
2 days ago

The NPA's decision was that there should be an inquest into Tembe's death, after expert opinions pointed to no grounds for a prosecution. 

“Following her death, the South African Police Service registered an inquest docket, whereafter extensive investigation was conducted to determine whether her death was caused by any criminal conduct on the part of any person.

“The matter was referred to the NPA, who in turn returned the matter to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

“Advocate Nicolette Bell, the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape, considered the merits of the matter, as well as various reports presented to her by her staff,” Ntabazalila said.

'All my tears run dry' — AKA releases song for his late fiancée Anele Tembe

AKA has dedicated a song to his late fiancée Anele Tembe.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

In the months that followed, the DPP was advised that Tembe's family wished to make representations regarding her decision to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

As a result, the inquest regarding the death of Tembe was delayed pending representations to the NDPP, he said.

Subsequently, an application for access to the docket was served on the NPA in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) after an initial request to have access to the docket was denied.

“At the time of Kiernan Forbes' death, the PAIA application was pending and the attorneys appearing for Tembe’s family had not lodged their representations to the NDPP.”

‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by rich family

Before she was thrown into the spotlight as the fiancée of one of SA’s best-known musicians, Anele “Nelli” Tembe was a budding chef with big dreams.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Who ordered the hit on AKA?

Top detectives investigate murder amid speculation over 'don't come to Durban' warnings
News
1 day ago

OBITUARY | AKA: A misunderstood star who opened doors for others

Described as extraordinarily talented and a consummate professional, the rapper's violent death has left the SA music industry and his many fans ...
News
1 day ago

One year later | Here's how Nellie Tembe was remembered this year

"Its been the most difficult year. Time heals but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away Kiernan," said Lynn Forbes.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

AKA pens letter to late fiancée Anele Tembe on ‘difficult’ Father’s Day

"Everything reminds me of you," AKA said in his letter to Anele.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  5. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path