Soon, though, investigators would make it clear that Marike’s manner of death was undoubtedly homicide, and they believed the suspect was someone who knew her.
This statement did nothing to quell the sensation and theories swirling around the case and everything from illicit diamond smuggling to a politically motivated assassination were posited as reasons for the woman’s demise.
Within 48 hours, Marike’s murderer was arrested, but the man would claim that he was just an accomplice, and the real killer was still roaming free.
In episode 105 of True Crime South Africa, we explore the circumstances surrounding this murder and consider whether Luyanda Mboniswa really did act alone.
PODCAST | Death at midnight: the murder of Marike de Klerk
On December 4 2001, the body of Marike de Klerk was found in her apartment at the Dolphin Beach estate in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town.
Widespread speculation that the former first lady had taken her own life seemed supported by the years of turmoil she’d experienced after her divorce and a public breakup from her fiancé.
