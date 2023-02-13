Protesting residents of KwaThema in Springs, Ekurhuleni, have blocked the main entrances to the area with burning tyres.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the community started protesting on Monday morning.
“All the entrances and exits are barricaded with stones and burning tyres. For now there is no form of violence, but we would like to caution motorists, especially around KwaThema,” she said.
Protesters attempted to burn the KwaThema civic centre on Monday morning, she said, adding that a disaster and emergency management team swiftly extinguished the fire.
“The city has deployed all resources to monitor the protest. Residents tried to torch the building and only the guard room caught alight.”
Protesters in Ekurhuleni attempt to torch KwaThema civic centre
Image: Twitter/Crimeairnetwork
