Search launched for unconfirmed number of people swept away by stream in Olievenhoutbosch

The Gauteng EMS and SAPS are searching for an unconfirmed number of people reported to have been swept away by a stream in Olievenhoutbosch.
“Motorists are advised to be cautious of flooding on the Snake Valley Road near the air force base or to avoid that road. We are closely monitoring the situation as more rain has been forecast,” said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.
Tshwane emergency services on Monday confirmed that the body of a man swept away by the Apies River last week was recovered by the SAPS K9 and diving units on Sunday at about 4pm near the Wonderboom junction.
Mabaso said officers responded to a call on Thursday, about a man being swept away by the Apies River near the Pretoria Zoological Gardens at about 1.30pm.
Giving an update on flooding incidents in the city, he said there had not been a significant number of households reported flooded.
“This morning a house in Pretoria West reported that water came into the house at about ankle level. Flooding of Rooihuiskraal Road and Roger Dyason Road in Pretoria West was reported. One vehicle was stuck in water in Roger Dyason. The occupants evacuated safely.”
A number of trees were reported to have fallen on roads in Centurion and Valhalla over the weekend.
Community volunteer groups assisted in clearing the roads.
