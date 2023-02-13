South Africa

Union calls for cash injection for ailing post office

13 February 2023 - 16:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The post office has sent a letter to employees indicating it intends to retrench 6,000 workers. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on the department of communications and digital technologies and the National Treasury to meet to discuss financial assistance for the ailing South African Post Office.

This after the post office sent a section 189 letter to employees on Thursday informing them about its intention to retrench 6,000 workers.

“They attached 6,000 names and proposed a meeting be held under the auspices of  the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration,” CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said.

The union rejected the proposed retrenchments, saying the network of post offices would shrink or be destroyed.

“This means the post office would not be able to generate profits. That is why we reject this proposal,” said Tshabalala, whose union represents 6,000 of the 14,500 employees.

It appeared most employees below managerial  posts were targeted for retrenchment.

More than 50,000 people collect chronic medication at post offices

The health department says it has not experienced medication storage problems at post offices.
News
6 days ago

“We will have to study the list. We do not think management knows what it is doing. We are also dealing with an indecisive management.

“Two weeks ago, we were discussing cuts of salaries by 40%. We were still discussing the issue and then we get a letter informing us about the planned retrenchments.”

In its annual report for 2022, the post office recorded a revenue increase of R6m over the previous year and net loss of R2.2bn.

It also reduced permanent staff numbers from 15,826 to 14,460 and said no salary increases were to be implemented.

TimesLIVE has approached the SA Post Office for comment. This article will be updated once comment is received. 

TimesLIVE

