It is alleged the community’s anger was fuelled after a meeting with city officials on Friday which collapsed.
Aidan David, from the Isipingo community policing forum, said they knew about the road closure threats and alerted the city’s metro police and SAPS.
David said they were shocked that despite the warning, nothing was done to prepare for the protest.
“I am still at home, even now. I cannot move my vehicle. All the major roads we use to access other areas and town are blocked. This is so inconvenient for us as we have work to do. Some of the children could not go to school because these protesters are very violent,” he alleged.
Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Boysie Zungu confirmed the area was blockaded and that their members were on the ground to clear the roads.
WATCH | Fed-up Isipingo residents in Durban protest over service delivery
Image: Supplied
Disgruntled residents from Isipingo, south of Durban, brought the area to a standstill on Monday, accusing the city of failing to provide basic services such as water, sewerage maintenance and housing.
Residents blockaded a number of roads, including the main road, Phila Ndwandwe Road, with burning tyres and rocks.
According to a source, the community is fed up with the eThekwini municipality which they believe has neglected the area for far too long.
“There is raw sewage on the streets and no one is willing to address that. There is an issue of power that keeps going off all day and also the issue of water. Pilgrim informal settlement dwellers are also demanding proper houses. The area is just bad and it seems no one is willing to assist the community in any way,” said the source.
