South Africa

WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage

13 February 2023 - 11:02
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

In this video we track the two shooters who killed AKA and Tibz as they approached and opened fire on their group while they were leaving a restaurant in Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night.

Until now, only one of the shooters was highlighted in our videos, but on closer inspection, the other shooter can also be seen on CCTV footage firing his gun into the group, resulting in the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Step by step

The first shooter arrives on scene across the road from where AKA and his friends were having dinner that night.

The second shooter appears next to AKA’s vehicle and waits by the pole.

Shortly after they arrive, AKA and his friends are seen on CCTV leaving the restaurant and standing on the pavement outside.

The first shooter crosses the road and approaches AKA from behind. It takes less than 20 seconds from when AKA exits the restaurant to him being killed by the two gunmen.

The first shooter sprints towards AKA, shooting him at close range before fleeing in the direction he came from.

As the first shooter is out of the way, the second shooter draws his weapon and fires at the group from the other angle before fleeing with the first attacker.

Police are hunting for the two killers and have requested any information on their identities.

TimesLIVE

