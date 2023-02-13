Western Cape's new dog unit 'disturbs' poaching activities in coastal towns

More than 1,300 units of abalone, a fishing boat, nine ring nets and a fish trap worth hundreds of rand are just some of the items confiscated by a Western Cape crime-busting K9 dog unit in the province’s coastal towns of Overberg and Swartland in just two weeks.
Between January 16 and February 5, criminals in these regions felt the unit's bite, with it arresting 53 people for various crimes, including possession of illicit drugs and carrying illegal firearms.
After searching 47 cars, 31 homes and 89 people in Swartland the K9 officers discovered 11kg of dagga, 31 straws of tik and 100 Mandrax tablets.
In the Overberg region, where they made 23 of the 53 arrests, they found 1,333 units of abandoned abalone worth about R232,000, recovered two vehicles, nine ring nets, one vessel and a fish trap.
In Gansbaai a suspect was arrested for pointing a firearm and being in possession of a gas pistol, a pellet gun and toy cap gun.
The K9 unit, which was set in motion by Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz in October 2020, is the region's first dog unit. The unit’s main objective is to serve as a crime-fighting force multiplier to the SAPS and other role players.
It uses crime-fighting dogs trained to detect narcotics, explosives and firearms. They have also been trained to assist in anti-poaching operations.
MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen, said the K9 unit is “continuing to play a significant role along our highways and in our coastal communities”.
“Impeding and making the life of criminals difficult is exactly what we want to see. These successes confirm and highlight their importance. I am looking forward to joining man’s best friend and their handlers on some of their operations in the near future, to witness their diligent work.”
Apart from searching for illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition, the unit also provides assistance to the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs to curb the illegal trade of abalone, crayfish and other marine products.
Allen said investment in this unit is to ensure that “every corner of this province becomes safer”.
“We will continue to strengthen our relationships with all relevant stakeholders, which among others include other law enforcement agencies, SAPS, private security, neighbourhood watches, community police forums and farm watches, as the co-operation and collaboration will help in our fight against crime.”
