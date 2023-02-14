South Africa

‘Mysterious’ illness claims infant’s life, leaves three others hospitalised

Kids were staying with their aunt at the time of the incident

14 February 2023 - 09:36
An infant has died while his siblings have been hospitalised. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police are investigating a mysterious illness that claimed the life of an infant and resulted in the hospitalisation of several members of his family.

The incident happened in Jeppes Reef on Saturday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said that the baby, aged one year and nine months, died after “showing symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pains” at his home.

“A family of five members were admitted at Shongwe hospital after they all showed the same symptoms.

“According to information, they had a meal as usual when they suddenly fell sick,” Mohlala explained.

The infant and his three siblings — a four-year-old girl and two boys aged six and seven — were all staying with their 23-year-old aunt at the time of the incident.

According to Mohlala, the aunt was treated and discharged from hospital on the same day while the three surviving children are still receiving medical attention in hospital.

He said the  cause of death is not yet known and a postmortem would be conducted and samples taken from the survivors.

