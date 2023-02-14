Mpumalanga authorities are not ruling out poisoning after releasing more details about a “mysterious infection” that claimed an infant’s life and resulted in the hospitalisation of the rest of his family.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday morning that a baby, aged one year and nine months, died after “showing symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pains” in Jeppes Reef on Saturday.
“A family of five members was admitted at Shongwe Hospital after they all showed the same symptoms. According to information, they had a meal and suddenly fell sick,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
The infant and his three siblings — a four-year-old girl and two boys aged six and seven — were staying with their 23-year-old aunt at the time of the incident.
The aunt has since been discharged, but the three children remain in hospital, said Mohlala.
Poisoning a possibility in ‘mysterious infection’ that killed infant
‘Mysterious’ illness claims infant’s life, leaves three others hospitalised
“The two boys are responding positively, and their condition is satisfactory. The girl had complications and was transferred to Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit [Mbombela] last night [Monday].”
Mpumalanga health department spokesperson Chris Nobela confirmed all three were in a stable condition. He said it remained unclear what caused their hospitalisation, adding that authorities suspected poisoning but were investigating further.
“We're not sure because it is one family affected. The infant died before he reached the hospital,” he said.
Pressed on whether the cause may have been the food the five ingested, Nobela said they did not want to “preempt the results”.
