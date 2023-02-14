South Africa

Trial of suspect linked to Bokgabo Poo's murder resumes

14 February 2023 - 07:14
Bokgabo Poo, aged four, was last seen playing in Masoleng Park with a five-year-old boy. She was later found dead.
Alleged child killer Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, from Brakpan, will be appearing in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Zikhali is charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, and violation of the corpse of a four-year-old girl, Bokgabo Poo.

It is alleged that on October 10 2022, the girl had gone to play with a five-year-old boy at a park in Wattville, Benoni, when they were approached by Zikhali, who lured her to her death.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from a nearby tavern was discovered, which showed Bokgabo walking with Zikhali on the day of her disappearance.

He was arrested on October 14, at a petrol station, after a petrol attendant pointed him out to police, who were at the filling station.

Zikhali was out on bail on another matter, where he is facing a charge of raping a nine-year-old girl.

During his previous court appearance on October 24, the state said it had intended applying to have Zikhali’s bail revoked. However, it informed the court it would no longer bring the application since the accused would be remanded after abandoning his bail application.

Both matters were adjourned to February 14 for further investigations.

