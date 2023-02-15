South Africa

Bogus Bolt drivers paraded naked in Polokwane for 'robbing' e-hailing clients

15 February 2023 - 14:29
The four were allegedly caught trying to rob students in Polokwane on Tuesday. Stock photo.
The four were allegedly caught trying to rob students in Polokwane on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Simpson33

Bolt in Limpopo says investigations are under way to establish the names and vehicle number plates of four men who were stripped naked and assaulted on Tuesday. 

The e-hailing service said the four, renowned for allegedly robbing clients for a year in which they posed as drivers for the service, operated using stolen profiles.

The men were captured by community members and paraded naked on the streets of Polokwane after allegedly being caught trying to rob a student.

In a video on social media, they can be seen being guided by those filming the incident, one of whom can be seen holding a stick, while another can be heard instructing the four to hold hands and say out loud: “We will no longer rob.”

Bheki Manaka, chairperson of the e-hailing association in Limpopo, said the body was aware of the incident in which the four were stripped, but distanced itself from the matter.

“The gentlemen were acting contrary to the [rules and regulations of e-hailing companies in Polokwane, including Bolt, t-Drive and Uber]. They are just criminals, who should be left to law-enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Any member of the public using or affiliated to any e-hailing service would know that part of their duty is to authenticate the driver who responds to their service request.”

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Time to put the brakes on taxi thuggery or next stop is a gangster state

The taxi industry has no right to threaten and endanger our schoolchildren and must be stopped in its tracks
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bolt driver in Pretoria

Police have made an arrest for the murder of law student Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, who was killed in December on his first day as a Bolt driver in ...
News
1 month ago

E-hailing taxi driver who tried to help colleague describes losing his vehicle in Boksburg tanker blaze

An e-hailing taxi driver has described how his vehicle caught fire when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on Saturday and his brief conversation with ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Uber exposé accuses e-hailing company of disadvantaging drivers South Africa
  2. E-hailing driver among four suspects arrested for hijacking and kidnapping ... South Africa
  3. E-hailing platforms are infiltrated by criminals because the system is weak, ... South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa
  5. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage