Bolt in Limpopo says investigations are under way to establish the names and vehicle number plates of four men who were stripped naked and assaulted on Tuesday.
The e-hailing service said the four, renowned for allegedly robbing clients for a year in which they posed as drivers for the service, operated using stolen profiles.
The men were captured by community members and paraded naked on the streets of Polokwane after allegedly being caught trying to rob a student.
In a video on social media, they can be seen being guided by those filming the incident, one of whom can be seen holding a stick, while another can be heard instructing the four to hold hands and say out loud: “We will no longer rob.”
Bheki Manaka, chairperson of the e-hailing association in Limpopo, said the body was aware of the incident in which the four were stripped, but distanced itself from the matter.
“The gentlemen were acting contrary to the [rules and regulations of e-hailing companies in Polokwane, including Bolt, t-Drive and Uber]. They are just criminals, who should be left to law-enforcement agencies,” he said.
“Any member of the public using or affiliated to any e-hailing service would know that part of their duty is to authenticate the driver who responds to their service request.”
Police are yet to comment on the incident.
Bogus Bolt drivers paraded naked in Polokwane for 'robbing' e-hailing clients
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
