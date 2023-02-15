South Africa

Field ranger arrested at Kruger National Park

15 February 2023 - 07:40
A field ranger is among three suspects who appeared at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court. File picture.
A field ranger is among three suspects who appeared at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court. File picture.
Image: Game Rangers Association of SA

A field ranger is among three suspects who appeared at the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and for trespassing at the Kruger National Park.

According to a police report, information was gathered from the Skukuza stock theft unit about suspects who were planning to enter the park to commit crime.

The three were apprehended on February 11 2023.

“A search at Numbi gate and Pretoriuskop section was carried out with the assistance of a South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter. A Toyota Hilux bakkie driven by a field ranger was stopped and searched. The team discovered two men hiding underneath a cover at the back of the bakkie ,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Preliminary investigations suggest Bright Mashele, 36, a field ranger employed by SANParks, allegedly smuggled the two men into the park through Numbi gate. The two were identified as Collen Mathebula, 32, and Casper Mlambo, 30.

A hunting rifle without a serial number and ammunition were found hidden behind a seat. Two knives were also found inside the bakkie.

“The two suspects reportedly failed to produce entrance permits and were arrested together with the driver .

“The three were charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and two were charged for trespassing in the park. All items, including the vehicle, were seized for investigation. The vehicle is believed to have been used in the commission of crime,” said Mohlala.

Mashele and Mathebula were granted bail of R15,000 each.

Mlambo’s bail hearing was postponed due to investigations revealing he has previous convictions. His formal bail hearing will be held on Wednesday..

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Field ranger injured by elephant in Kruger National Park on the mend

The field ranger who was attacked by an elephant in the Kruger National Park in December is making a "steady recovery".
News
3 weeks ago

Remains found where Kruger Park ranger went missing belong to woman

It has been two years since Kruger National Park game ranger Checkers Mashego went missing on duty and his family have not had closure.
News
2 months ago

Ex-game rangers sentenced to seven years for poaching-related offences

The Skukuza regional court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced two former game rangers to seven years' imprisonment for poaching-related ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa
  5. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path