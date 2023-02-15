South Africa

LISTEN | ‘We don’t condone what is being said about AKA’s friends’: late star’s father

15 February 2023 - 06:20
Tony Forbes, father of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, addresses the media.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes says the family disapproves of dangerous allegations against the late rapper’s friends amid speculation on social media.

Listen:

After the star’s assassination in Durban on Friday night, social media was abuzz with theories about who was behind the plot to have him killed, with some making scathing allegations that his friends were in on it.

The family was talking to journalists on Tuesday when they were announced the details for AKA’s memorial service and funeral. His memorial service will be held on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre. The private funeral will be held on Saturday.

They thanked the public, friends and media for the support and respect they have received since his passing.

Earlier this week the National Prosecuting Authority announced it had declined to prosecute in the death of the rapper’s late fianceé Anele “Nelli” Tembe.

AKA’s father said the family was aware of this since June last year. He said they want to focus on celebrating their son with little distraction.

