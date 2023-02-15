South Africa

One killed in Joburg light aircraft crash

15 February 2023 - 09:21
One person died when a light aircraft crashed near the N14 in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
One person died when a light aircraft crashed near the N14 in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A light aircraft crash on Wednesday morning in the Knoppieslaagte area near the N14, Johannesburg, claimed one life.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics who responded to the scene, the incident took place at about 8am. 

“A light fixed-wing aircraft was found to have crashed into a river.

“The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“The scene was secured and handed over to the SA Police Service and Civil Aviation Authorities for further investigation and processing,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

‘We are proud of him’: remains of SA soldier killed in DRC Vusi Mabena brought home to family

SANDF and officials pay tribute to fallen hero who ‘died with his boots on’
News
2 days ago

US fighter jet shoots down 'unidentified cylindrical object' over Canada

A US F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such instance in as many days, as North ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa
  5. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage