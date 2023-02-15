POLL | Would you attend the funeral of your partner’s ex?

News that DJ Zinhle's husband will be absent from rapper AKA's funeral has sparked a conversation, with many weighing in on whether they would attend the funeral of their partner's ex.
The 35-year-old rapper was assassinated outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant on Friday night.
He will be remembered at a memorial service at Johannesburg's Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, with a private funeral taking place on Saturday.
This week, AKA's family thanked friends, fans and other family members for their support.
They also confirmed Zinhle's husband, Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana, would not attend.
“We'd also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas, for their unwavering support during this time as Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the memorial and the funeral due to observing cultural protocol.”
Online, some said he was right to follow cultural practices, while others said they would want to be there for their mourning partner.
AKA's memorial will be streamed online, with free tickets available to ensure capacity is met.
The Gauteng government said it would assist the family to bury the rapper, where needed.
“We are committed to provide whatever assistance is needed so we can ensure our hero is given a befitting farewell.
“We believe he is an international icon supported across the globe and it is an opportunity for us as South Africans to ensure we stand with the family, especially his daughter,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said outside AKA's family home in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
He denied the government was only offering to help the family because AKA had a long-standing relationship with the ANC.
“We are not doing this on the basis that it is AKA, but you can't eliminate the importance and power of those who are known in the public space and our presence here is on the basis of that. We attend to many people known and unknown, and we provide all the necessary support that is needed,” he said.
