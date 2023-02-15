South Africa

Safety concerns prompt release of water from Jozini Dam after heavy rain

15 February 2023
Water is being release from Pongolapoort (Jozini) Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Water is being release from Pongolapoort (Jozini) Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

Heavy rain has prompted the water and sanitation department to release excess water from the Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal amid safety concerns.

The department said it started the water release on Tuesday.

“This is due to continuing rain in the province. [The] water level at the Pongolapoort Dam (popularly known as the Jozini Dam) is above 90%, which is against the department’s dam safety operational rule of 85% capacity of the dam.

“The communities of Jozini and those living downstream are advised to be on the lookout for rising water levels along the Pongola River and surrounding areas.”

The department said the river’s rising water levels could also affect low-level bridges.

Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods

Two people drowned in rivers in Limpopo during the floods that have plagued the province in the past week.
News
21 hours ago

“Farming communities are advised to move their livestock and equipment away from the [river] banks and surrounding areas to ensure safety and protection of property and lives.

“The department has resumed consultations with communities downstream with regard to the water release from the dam.”

High rainfall in April last year caused widespread flooding.

“This week the water inflows into the already full dam has resulted in a drastic rise of the dam to 91.3% capacity compared to last week’s 86.4%. There is a need to release water to ease the high water levels.

“Water from the dam will be released at the rate of 51 to 100 cubic metres per second with weekly variation depending on the expected inflows.”

The department will monitor the performance of the dam, including inflows as the rain continues.

