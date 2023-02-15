“Farming communities are advised to move their livestock and equipment away from the [river] banks and surrounding areas to ensure safety and protection of property and lives.
Safety concerns prompt release of water from Jozini Dam after heavy rain
Image: Orrin Singh
Heavy rain has prompted the water and sanitation department to release excess water from the Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal amid safety concerns.
The department said it started the water release on Tuesday.
“This is due to continuing rain in the province. [The] water level at the Pongolapoort Dam (popularly known as the Jozini Dam) is above 90%, which is against the department’s dam safety operational rule of 85% capacity of the dam.
“The communities of Jozini and those living downstream are advised to be on the lookout for rising water levels along the Pongola River and surrounding areas.”
The department said the river’s rising water levels could also affect low-level bridges.
Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods
