“People who live close by connected themselves to the network. It was causing overloading and the transformer would keep on tripping. This is a problem I’ve been living with for years, but I never expected to be punished by the city as a law-abiding resident who always purchases his electricity,” he said.
“When I was reporting to the city to deal with the illegal connections, I didn't expect that they would punish me too.”
Baloyi said since the removal of the transformer, he has made countless trips to the metro's offices to resolve the issue and have the transformer returned. He said he met several officials and would be given the runaround.
“At some point they asked that I bring proof that I paid for the transformer. I did so, and after seeing it, they came up with another request. They said I must submit slips to show that I have been buying electricity. I did.
“In January when I went to follow up, they told me that there was no budget for a new transformer. What happened to the one they removed here? Why can't they return the one they took?”
Baloyi told TimesLIVE he is a prepaid customer and showed a bundle of prepaid slips for his electricity purchases.
He said his power was only restored in the middle of January, but is still unhappy because he has been reconnected to another transformer that feeds power to other households and he said it constantly trips due to overloading.
“I want them to return my transformer. The one I paid for. They may find another safe spot for it, like they have done with other businesses,” he said.
Mashigo said Baloyi is advised to report any power supply challenges to the city and he would be assisted, like any other customer.
Businessman at loggerheads with City of Tshwane over removal of transformer
City not budging and says transformer was removed after being discovered as the source of illegal connections and power interruptions in the area
Image: Belinda Pheto
An Olievenhoutbosch businessman is at loggerheads with the City of Tshwane over the removal of a transformer that supplied electricity to his business.
Ben Baloyi, who has been running a fast-food outlet and tavern in ext 22 of the township, said his problems started in December when the City of Tshwane removed a transformer that supplied him with electricity, without prior notice or warning.
“They just woke up and decided to remove the transformer. Even when they came to remove it, they didn't bother to come inside and inform us what they were doing.
“That was so heartless because they did this at a time when my business is at its peak due to increased sales.
“I lost so much money because I lost out on December sales.”
Baloyi said he had to stop the sale of food. “Food needs to be kept in the fridge. I sold grilled chicken and chicken is very delicate with how you keep it, so for now I’ve stopped while I try to resolve this issue with Tshwane,” he said.
He has been able to continue with the tavern business as he buys blocks of ice to keep the drinks cold.
“It’s not an ideal situation but I have to find ways to keep the business going. It’s the only source of income and it’s the one thing I have been doing for more than 20 years.
“I also have a child in university and I need to see to it that she completes her studies, ”
The transformer was installed by the city in 2001 after Baloyi made an application and paid more than R7,000. All this time, Baloyi believed he owned it.
However, spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the transformer belongs to the City of Tshwane and Baloyi never owned it.
“Mr Baloyi only paid for the power supply connection line and not the transformer. The city does not sell transformers to customers,” Mashigo told TimesLIVE.
Mashigo said the transformer was removed after the city discovered it was a source of illegal connections and power interruptions in the area and to stabilise the power supply network.
Baloyi conceded that illegal connections were a problem and said he had over the years reported to the city people who had been connecting illegally from the transformer.
