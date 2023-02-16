The court case of a policewoman arrested after a video showed her allegedly raping her son has been postponed to Monday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the matter, which was set down for Thursday and Friday, was postponed due to technical challenges.
“It was postponed again today for Monday because of technical challenges. Everything will happen on Monday,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the hearing could not proceed due to the CRT machines (recording machines) being offline.
Earlier this month, the case was postponed for the state to verify the woman's address should the court grant her bail.
Court case of policewoman accused of raping son postponed to next week
'Technical challenges' delay trial, says Ipid
‘This one is beyond comprehension’: Cele welcomes arrest of officer charged with raping her child
Suping said the work of verifying addresses has been completed and will be presented to the court on Monday.
Ipid said it will oppose bail.
The police officer is charged with the rape of a minor child, with additional charges that relate to sexual grooming and the creation and distribution of pornography.
Nyuswa said the alleged incident took place in 2020.
The child was removed to a place of safety where he will receive psychological treatment. The identity of the woman cannot be divulged to protect the child.
