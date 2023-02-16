Five workers contracted to Transnet narrowly escaped death when their truck was swept away while trying to cross a bridge in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.
Five people in a truck plucked from flooded bridge in Nelspruit
Image: Supplied
Five workers contracted to Transnet narrowly escaped death when their truck was swept away while trying to cross a bridge in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred at a bridge over Skulpspruit Dam in Amersfoort on Thursday morning.
“The five workers, one female and four males, of whom two were inside the truck and three on the truck's rooftop, were rescued by the police and other stakeholders including emergency medical services, fire department and other local community structures.”
Mohlala said the incident followed heavy rain which has battered parts of Mpumalanga, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas.
She said despite warnings being issued to motorists and pedestrians to avoid overflowing bridges and river banks, people were still attempting to cross the bridge.
Shortly after rescuing the contracted workers, police helped a motorist from Rustenburg who got stuck in his bakkie and was pulled to safety.
“Community members are once again reminded that flowing water applies pressure on contact points, the higher the speed, the more the pressure. Motorists just drive in without walking the terrain first so as to determine the pressure. Police warn motorists and pedestrians that the best way to determine water pressure is not to take a risk at all and just stay away.”
