Formula E grand prix will be a R2bn windfall for Cape Town

16 February 2023 - 14:44 By TIMESLIVE
Spectators will be able to watch electric racing cars speed through the streets of Cape Town on February 25 2023.
Image: Suplied

Hosting the country’s first Formula E electric street racing series in just over a week’s time is expected to inject an estimated R2bn into the local economy of Cape Town. 

Officially known as the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the event on February 25 will feature third generation electric racing cars whizzing around a 2.94km-long track at speeds of up to 320km/h.

The track winds though the Green Point and Waterfront precincts with a backdrop of Signal Hill.

Finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said: “The demand for a green, more resilient future has never been greater, for the world and for South Africa.

“The R2.13bn in direct and indirect economic impact generated by this event in the first year, including R481m in global destination exposure, is very welcome, especially in these challenging times.

The track for the Formula E Grand Prix in Cape Town on February 25.
Image: SUPPLIED

“The benefits of this event, and many like it, go beyond a one-off economic boost. The Formula E will be hosted in Cape Town for the next 10 years and will also provide a perfect platform to boost sport tourism to the province.”   

TimesLIVE previously reported the inaugural Formula E race would be the city’s biggest event since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

It is hoped to act as a catalyst for the green economy in the province and provide a platform for stakeholders to meet on an annual basis, identify business opportunities and drive job creation. 

