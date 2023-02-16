South Africa

Gauteng government meets energy sector to find solution to power crisis

Province wants to get power from other suppliers as quick as possible to end load-shedding, says premier Panyaza Lesufi

16 February 2023 - 14:11
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is gearing up to get electricity from alternative power producers. File photo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is gearing up to get electricity from alternative power producers. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Gauteng government has started bringing in all players in the energy space to find a quick solution to the province’s energy needs.

On Thursday, representatives from municipalities, financial institutions and researchers in the energy space met in Bryanston, Johannesburg, to discuss how the province can reduce dependency on Eskom.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the Gauteng Energy Expo, premier Panyaza Lesufi said the province’s aim was to urgently get power from different sources.

“The plan is to procure the best products available in the market within the shortest possible time. We also want to link up investors with those who have renewable energy projects in the province,” Lesufi said.

“There is overwhelming appetite from government to invest in new generation. Just like the rush to find gold in Gauteng, the new rush is to find a solution to the energy challenge we face.

“At this stage we are building a firm foundation so there can be no load-shedding in Gauteng.”

Businessman at loggerheads with City of Tshwane over removal of transformer

Ben Baloyi, who has been running a fast-food outlet and tavern in the township, says his problems started in December when the City of Tshwane ...
News
4 hours ago

During the state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government would appoint an electricity minister in the Presidency to ensure swift implementation of solutions to load-shedding.

The government has also declared load-shedding a national disaster as part of its intervention to gather as many resources as possible to end power cuts that have crippled the economy.

The move comes after Eskom indicated the state of its fleet would entail implementing load-shedding for about two years to safeguard the grid. This angered unions who warned that continuous load-shedding would result in further job losses.

Meanwhile, City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said the Johannesburg entity had started a programme to have solar-powered street lights. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that areas remain lit even when Eskom is implementing load-shedding to reduce the risk of crime.

“The project has started ... and will be spread out in the City of Johannesburg. We are looking at areas that are more vulnerable, either through vandalism or those switched off by Eskom and the entire area is dark. We are looking at starting in areas around university campuses ... We want those areas well-lit so criminals cannot attack our students. The first will be switched on in March,” Mashava said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Food price escalation hits 14-year high amid more than 100 straight days of load-shedding

Food prices increased at the fastest pace in almost 14 years in January, when Eskom intensified rolling blackouts.
News
5 hours ago

Speed up power procurement from IPPs, ANC eThekwini tells metro

The ANC in eThekwini has resolved that the metro should speed up the procurement of 400MW of electricity from independent power producers to mitigate ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Fikile Mbalula slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ minster of electricity ‘joke’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been slammed for a minister of electricity "joke", with many saying it was "tone-deaf" and in poor taste.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  4. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  5. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage