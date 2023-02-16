South Africa

KZN bakery giant lends a hand in building homes for flood victims

16 February 2023 - 11:26
BB Bakeries has committed to donating funds to Habitat for Humanity SA's project to build homes for KZN flood victims
Image: Supplied

Bread for bricks. That’s the core of a partnership between KwaZulu-Natal-based BB Bakeries and NGO Habitat for Humanity South Africa to build homes in flood-stricken communities of the province.

For each loaf of white or brown bread sold between February and March, BB Bakeries will donate funds towards bricks for Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the region.

Hundreds of families have been living in community halls in KwaZulu-Natal after floods ravaged the province in April last year, leaving them destitute.

According to the provincial government, more than 4,000 people lost their homes in the floods which caused an estimated R17bn damage.

The province began the process of moving 1,046 flood victims from community halls to temporary housing in December last year.

In a bid to address the crisis, BB Bakeries has stepped in.

Joburg entrepreneur walks the talk to rebuild flood-ravaged KZN schools

Dale van Blerk walked 600km to grab the attention of corporates to fund his project to build two facilities
News
1 day ago

“Habitat for Humanity believes in building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said Stephanie Hoy of Premier FMCG, which owns BB Bakeries..

“They are perfectly aligned with the home-grown values and inherent generosity of the BB Bakeries brand.  This partnership allows us, as BB Bakeries, the opportunity to support our community by building them new homes.

“By building homes we are hoping to restore the dignity and strength of the people of KwaZulu-Natal in the same way that they have been doing for one another, the province over.”

Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with community-based organisations, community leaders and local government to select eligible beneficiaries deemed the most vulnerable and in need of critical intervention in their community.

“Building communities around houses and restoring dignity and hope to communities is at the very core of what we do. We are very grateful for the partnership with BB Bakeries building homes for those in need in the KZN region,” said Habitat for Humanity board chair Kgotla Bantsi.

Safety concerns prompt release of water from Jozini Dam after heavy rain

Heavy rain has prompted the water and sanitation department to release excess water from the Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal amid safety ...
News
1 day ago

Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods

Two people drowned in rivers in Limpopo during the floods that have plagued the province in the past week.
News
1 day ago

Expect more flooding, thunderstorms this week, says weather service

Downpours are expected to continue battering Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday, and heavier thunderstorms are forecast to hit Gauteng and the North ...
News
2 days ago

KZN residents evacuated as heavy rain persists

Seventy Newcastle families are being evacuated after their homes were flooded due to persistent rain, says the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance ...
News
4 days ago
