POLL | Do you lend money to your friends?

In its judgment, the court said the National Credit Act provided that a credit agreement was unlawful if, at the time it was made, the credit provider was unregistered when the act required him/her to be registered.
At the time of the loan, the act stated a credit provider must be registered if the total outstanding debt owing exceeded R500,000.
Speaking to CNBC late last year, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com Ted Rossman said people should think twice before lending money to friends and family.
“In general, my feeling is that it’s not a good idea to lend to family and friends. The data bears out how often it goes wrong. Feelings get hurt, and credit scores get hurt.”
He added it is important to “put your own oxygen mask on before helping others”.
Etiquette expert and columnist at Today.com Thomas Farley added: “The No 1 rule of thumb if you’re lending to friend, family or foe is to make sure it’s money you can afford to lend.”
Do you lend money to your friends?
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The debate around whether to lend money to friends and family was thrown back into the spotlight this week after a man who lent his friend R2.5m in 2015 learnt he could not force his friend to repay him.
David Josephson lent Colin Stuart Blacher the money with the understanding his friend would repay the loan with interest.
Blacher paid back more than R2.1m over four years to Josephson, but in May 2019 stopped paying.
When Josephson's attorneys demanded Blacher pay back the rest plus the interest, which they said amounted to R3.8m, Blacher asked whether his friend had been registered as a credit provider, and if he had done a credit assessment of him.
The Western Cape High Court later ruled in Blacher's favour, sparking a conversation around whether it's worth lending money to someone you know is in need.
While some said they only give to those they know are trustworthy, others said they don't even lend money to family.
