South Africa

Unlicensed ‘drunk driver’ who killed a metro cop sentenced to 10 years

16 February 2023 - 17:25
Johannesburg metro police officers and Jacob Moila's family outside the Orlando magistrate's court where a drunk driver who killed a metro cop was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Johannesburg metro police officers and Jacob Moila's family outside the Orlando magistrate's court where a drunk driver who killed a metro cop was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

A drunk driver who killed a Johannesburg metro police officer in February 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mlungisi Nkosi from Meadowlands in Soweto was convicted of culpable homicide, negligent driving and driving without a driver’s licence.

He failed to stop at a roadblock and rammed into officer Jacob Moila. The father of one, who was conducting a stop-and-search operation with his colleagues, was killed instantly.

'Drunk driver' arrested after metro cop killed at Soweto roadblock

A Johannesburg metro police officer was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him on Saturday.
News
2 years ago

Nkosi, who was out on bail for almost three years, appeared in the Orlando magistrate's court on Thursday for sentencing.

He seemed calm in the dock but left in handcuffs after sentencing.

In handing down sentence, magistrate Mohammed Jooma said Nkosi failed to show remorse from the day he was arrested and during the trial.

A pre-sentencing report stated he had a problem with alcohol but appeared to not have taken any initiative to address that issue.

When Nkosi was stopped after the crime he even tried to start his vehicle and attempted to flee after committing a “horrendous act”.

Jooma said the sentence should deter others from committing the same offence.

Nkosi was also handed six months in prison or a R2,000 fine for driving without a licence, which was suspended for five years.

Moila’s family members wept and expressed relief that the three-year case was finally over.

Rose Moila, Jacob’s sister, said attending court proceedings had not been easy, as they had to face someone accused of killing her brother.

“The family has been traumatised and broken. When it happened, it was a shock because we knew Jacob as this person who loved his work and you get this report saying your brother has been killed by the same community he was protecting.”

She said Jacob was dedicated to his job and loved serving his community.

“The [sentence] of 10 years. I don’t know if it will bring us peace, but I know not coming back to court will allow us to start healing because there is no way we are going to see this guy again,” she said.

She thanked metro police officers Nhlanhla Makhoba, Thenjiwe Tshabalala, Kgomotso Sekhothe and Nompumelelo Lehlaku for their continued support since the incident.

“Even after they had testified, they kept attending the court case and supporting us as the family.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

BMW driver who knocked over cyclist sentenced to six years' imprisonment

The family of Steven Preston, a cyclist killed by a negligent drunk driver, wept and hugged each other when they heard Ishe Davani will spend six ...
News
2 months ago

Lockdown drunk driver must wait a week to hear his fate for cyclist’s death

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued in court that the nature of the accident was so horrific that it demands a custodial sentence.
News
2 months ago

Gauteng motorist leads the pack with highest alcohol readings this festive season

The highest alcohol reading was taken from a Gauteng motorist bust in Midrand.
News
1 month ago

Metro cops who shot at fleeing motorist 15 times were justified: high court

The Pretoria high court has dismissed a R2m damages claim by a drunk driver whose vehicle was shot at 15 times by Tshwane metro police when he evaded ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Metro cops who shot at fleeing motorist 15 times were justified: high court South Africa
  2. BMW driver who knocked over cyclist sentenced to six years' imprisonment South Africa
  3. Lockdown drunk driver must wait a week to hear his fate for cyclist’s death South Africa
  4. Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  4. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  5. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage