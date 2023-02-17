South Africa

Ex-Hawks officer grilled on 'failure to follow due process' in Nulane matter

17 February 2023 - 13:58
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Retired former Hawks officer Isaac Bunu is a state witness in the Nulane Investments trial.
Retired former Hawks officer Isaac Bunu is a state witness in the Nulane Investments trial.
Image: Denvor de Wee

A former Hawks officer is being grilled on why it took him two months to depose his statement on the search and seizure operation in the R24.9m Nulane Investments fraud and corruption matter.

Isaac Bunu, a retired captain, is a state witness in the trial under way in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

The six accused are:

  • Iqbal Sharma, Gupta associate; 
  • Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State department of rural development;
  • Limakatso Moorosi, former head of the Free State department of agriculture;
  • Seipati Dhlamini, former provincial agriculture CFO;
  • Dinesh Patel, Sharma’s brother-in-law and a representative of Nulane; and
  • Ronica Ragavan, Islandsite director.

Kenny Oldwage, representing Dinesh Patel, is cross-examining Bunu on the processes followed to preserve evidence obtained in a search and seizure operation in the offices of the department of agriculture and rural development in Bloemfontein.

State witnesses grilled about money flows in Nulane trial

Accused include former head of the rural development department Peter Thabethe and Nulane Investments director Iqbal Sharma
News
16 hours ago

According to records before the court, Bunu, who participated in the operation in which documents about the controversial feasibility study contract awarded to Iqbal Sharma's company Nulane Investments were obtained, only deposed a statement on May 26 2020, more than two months after the operation in March.

Oldwage said this was not in line with standard police operations. He accused Bunu, a police captain with 17 years' experience, of failing to follow standing orders in a “high-profile matter”.

He also lambasted Bunu for having failed to make an entry in an investigation diary, known as a SAPS 5, despite having undertaken such an operation.

Oldwage accused Bunu of failing to comply with safety procedures for handling evidence, including making entries in the SAPS 13 property store register at Glen police station in Bloemfontein, where the bag of documents was kept.

The matter continues. 

Documents found for investigators in Nulane case: witness

The Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering trial adjourned on Friday after testimony by a former government employee, who confirmed he had ...
News
3 weeks ago

First state capture case reveals unauthorised payment made to account ‘scribbled on piece of paper’

Witness tells trial how R12.4m was allegedly shunted through to Nulane Investments on the same day officials motivated to deviate from processes
News
2 weeks ago

Lawyers object to document introduced as evidence in Nulane trial

Lawyers for Dinesh Patel and Iqbal Sharma have made an application in the Nulane trial to be given time to study a document that would have been part ...
News
3 weeks ago
