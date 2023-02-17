South Africa

South African cheetahs darted ahead of historic flight to new home in India

17 February 2023 - 12:37
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
South Africa is sending cheetahs to India to grow the big cat population. File photo.
South Africa is sending cheetahs to India to grow the big cat population. File photo.
Image: Nadine Dreyer

Two of 12 cheetahs to be flown from South Africa to India in an ambitious transnational relocation project were darted early on Friday at Rooiberg veterinary facility in Limpopo. 

Nine come from Limpopo and three from KwaZulu-Natal. Five are females. Conservationists hope they will breed and boost the global wild cheetah population and their genetic diversity. 

Rooiberg vets examined and vaccinated the first pair before loading them — with eyes  protected by a soft mask — into narrow, airy crates for transportation to their new home in central India, where they have been extinct for more than 70 years. 

“We are expanding the range of the species to increase biodiversity,” said Flora Mokgohloa, deputy director-general of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, of the historic initiative. 

“This is a prime species that South Africa can contribute to India to enhance its conservation efforts.”

South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs

South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, the department of ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Africa has donated cheetahs, and other species such as rhinos, to fellow African countries but this is the first time the big cats will be flown to another continent. South Africa and India signed a memorandum of understanding in January. 

Vincent van der Merwe, manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative, said on Friday: “South Africa has a surplus of wild cheetah, which has the only growing wild cheetah population worldwide.” 

India is excited about this project, said a top official on Friday, who had flown to the reserve to observe the cheetahs being prepared for the trip at OR Tambo International Airport from where the Indian air force will fly them to their new home. 

Dr Amit Mallick, inspector-general of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in India, said: “This project is very important and prestigious to us. This is the only mega-carnivore we have lost in India since 1947.” 

Namibia recently donated eight cheetahs to India, where they are yet to be released into the wild after adapting to their new home. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Land of the striped horse: why Mount Zebra National Park is worth the drive

For sweet isolation amid stunning Karoo landscapes and an impressive parade of animals on your drives, this glorious park in the Eastern Cape delivers
Lifestyle
2 months ago

NADINE DREYER | Is it Usain Bolt? Is it a fleeing Gupta? No! It’s the savannah’s super speeder

The cheetah, the fastest land animal, can reach 100km an hour in about the same time as a Formula One car
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Rhino Pippa gives birth to a second calf

The City of Tshwane has announced that rhino Pippa has given birth to a second calf at Rietvlei Nature Reserve.
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  4. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  5. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage