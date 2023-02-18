South Africa

Aunt bust for 'forcing niece to open false rape case against stepfather'

18 February 2023 - 11:29
A Gauteng woman is set to appear in the Mamelodi magistrate's court for allegedly forcing her niece to open a false rape case against her stepfather .
Image: 123RF

A 57-year-old Gauteng woman has been arrested for allegedly forcing her niece to open a false rape case against her stepfather. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said members of the Mamelodi family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested the woman on Thursday. She faces perjury charges. 

“According to a preliminary report, the woman allegedly forced her 11-year-old niece to open a false rape against her stepfather in 2021. The stepfather was then arrested and appeared before court,” said Sello.

“However, further investigations revealed that the niece was influenced by her aunt to falsely accuse her stepfather of raping her. The investigation concluded and the aunt was subsequently arrested ... and is expected to appear before the Mamelodi magistrate's court soon.”

Sello added: “Community members are urged to refrain from opening false cases at police stations. Perjury is a criminal offence which is punishable by law.”

TimesLIVE

