Sport, art and culture on board for speedy completion of Inanda's Ohlange heritage site

The importance of family should be added to the school curriculum if the country is to overcome the myriad challenges it faces.
This is according to Zenzele Dube, 73, grandson of the founding president of the ANC, John Langalibalele Dube.
“Children do not know what family is. As a result, we see problems. They come to big cities to seek employment opportunities and end up calling themselves citizens of the city.”
Dube was speaking during a site visit by minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa to the Ohlange heritage site in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, where the massive JL Dube memorial amphitheatre worth R33m is being built.
The site came to prominence when former president Nelson Mandela cast his first vote in the 1994 elections, ushering in democracy.
In 2012, the department appointed the Independent Development Trust (IDT) to undertake a major shake-up. During the first phase the trust restored the stalwart's gravesite. The second phase which is yet to be completed was to close and create a separate entrance to the site from Ohlange High School to allow easy access.
However, these ambitious plans were shelved as IDT became embroiled in a dispute with a contractor which culminated in an abrupt end of the agreement in November 2016.
A year later the department appointed Risimati consulting engineers, but the project was disrupted by business forums that demanded a slice of construction contracts.
Mthethwa assured the public work was continuing despite the challenges. He said the department had resorted to co-managing the project for a speedy completion.
“Instead of having public works solely managing projects, let us co-manage. At the end of the day when projects do not go up it is us who are made to be accountable,” said Mthethwa.
He was confident the contractors would meet the tight November 2023 deadline to complete the project. “If we neglect this site we are neglecting the DNA of the ANC,” said Mthethwa.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sport, art and culture on board for speedy completion of Inanda's Ohlange heritage site
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The importance of family should be added to the school curriculum if the country is to overcome the myriad challenges it faces.
This is according to Zenzele Dube, 73, grandson of the founding president of the ANC, John Langalibalele Dube.
“Children do not know what family is. As a result, we see problems. They come to big cities to seek employment opportunities and end up calling themselves citizens of the city.”
Dube was speaking during a site visit by minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa to the Ohlange heritage site in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, where the massive JL Dube memorial amphitheatre worth R33m is being built.
The site came to prominence when former president Nelson Mandela cast his first vote in the 1994 elections, ushering in democracy.
In 2012, the department appointed the Independent Development Trust (IDT) to undertake a major shake-up. During the first phase the trust restored the stalwart's gravesite. The second phase which is yet to be completed was to close and create a separate entrance to the site from Ohlange High School to allow easy access.
However, these ambitious plans were shelved as IDT became embroiled in a dispute with a contractor which culminated in an abrupt end of the agreement in November 2016.
A year later the department appointed Risimati consulting engineers, but the project was disrupted by business forums that demanded a slice of construction contracts.
Mthethwa assured the public work was continuing despite the challenges. He said the department had resorted to co-managing the project for a speedy completion.
“Instead of having public works solely managing projects, let us co-manage. At the end of the day when projects do not go up it is us who are made to be accountable,” said Mthethwa.
He was confident the contractors would meet the tight November 2023 deadline to complete the project. “If we neglect this site we are neglecting the DNA of the ANC,” said Mthethwa.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Chris Hani monument vandalised
DA invites Charlize Theron to discuss ways to 'protect Afrikaans from the ANC'
Peter Jones, arrested and detained with Steve Biko, has died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos