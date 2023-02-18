South Africa

Zimbabwean jailed for 15 years for possession of commercial explosives

18 February 2023 - 16:02
A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of commercial explosives.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A 40-year-old Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for possession of commercial explosives.

The Musina regional court sentenced Luckmore Harunashe on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Harunashe and Zorodzai Ignatius Mukonzamariro, 31, were arrested on the N1 between Musina and Makhado in September 2022. Maluleke said the Beitbridge police task team was tipped off about a blue Toyota Condor transporting explosives.

Western Cape police uncover arms cache in locked warehouse

“The suspect, a naturalised South African of German descent, was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and in terms of aspects of ...
News
4 hours ago

“The task team members immediately reacted and the suspicious vehicle with two occupants was spotted, stopped and searched. On searching the vehicle, police found commercial explosives including 247 blasting cartridges, 1,250 connector capped fuses and seven detonating fuses valued at R70,000.”

Harunashe and Mukonzamariro, who was driving, were arrested and their case was transferred to the Hawks.

“The accused weren't granted bail. During their trial, the court heard that Harunashe hired a vehicle driven by Mukonzamariro to transport his explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa without a permit,” said Maluleke.

KwaZulu-Natal cops bust suspect for 'illegal possession of explosives'

Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday for "illegally possessing explosives".
News
1 month ago

“Apart from the 15 years' direct imprisonment that was imposed on Harunashe, he was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment or a R20,000 fine for entering South Africa without a valid passport.”

Mukonzamariro was handed a six-month jail sentence, with the option of a R20,000 fine, for entering South Africa without a valid passport.

TimesLIVE

