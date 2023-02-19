South Africa

Another night of stage 6 load-shedding as breakdowns endure at Eskom

19 February 2023 - 13:28 By TimesLIVE
Breakdowns currently amount to 19,385MW of generating capacity while 3,566W of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.
Image: Simon Mathebula.

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 8pm on Sunday night until 5am on Monday, when enforced power outages will return to stage 4.

This is due to to a high number of breakdowns.

Eskom said stage 4 load-shedding will continue from Monday until further notice.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of two generating units at Drakensberg and a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations are delayed.”

Two generating units at Lethabo power station were, however, returned to service during the period.

