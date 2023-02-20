Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open

A week ago Lee-Ann le Roux, owner of Smilin Thru Resort in Parys, situated on the southern bank of the Vaal River in Free State, stopped taking new bookings for the self-catering establishment, predicting it may flood given continuous heavy rains in the region.
What she didn’t expect is that the resort of 55 years would be completely covered in water within 12 hours after the opening of Vaal Dam sluice gates on Friday that affected a number of communities and farms around the river.
On Sunday 12 sluice gates remained open at the Vaal Dam to relieve pressure as the dam is at risk of collapsing due to heavy downpours.
When her family woke on Saturday morning, a number of the resort’s chalets, camp sites, restaurant and its deck and two swimming pools were covered with water.
“When we went to bed on Friday there was water around as it had been raining non-stop for eight days, but I never anticipated so much damage. We lost everything. Bedding, stoves and electrical equipment was floating around the restaurant kitchen.”
On social media the family, one of many affected by flooding around the Vaal and Orange rivers, asked for prayers as water continues seeping through their property, causing extensive damage that will cost millions of rand to repair.
“We had to switch off most of our electricity distribution boards as they are all in water. Everything is gone. I’ve been crying ever since because what has happened here is catastrophic and heartbreaking. The only part that is not yet flooded is the house in which we live and the farm. We had to evacuate my father as every chalet, rondawel and cottage are underwater.”
The department of water and sanitation urged people who live along the banks of the Orange and Vaal rivers to remain vigilant and consider evacuating to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise.
The department said the Vaal and Orange river system is experiencing rapidly rising levels due to the heavy rains.
“The department continues to assess and implement measures to mitigate effects of these floods on its infrastructure and guarantee full capacity of its storage reservoirs after the rainfall season,” said spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.
Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open
Image: Lee-Ann le Roux
A week ago Lee-Ann le Roux, owner of Smilin Thru Resort in Parys, situated on the southern bank of the Vaal River in Free State, stopped taking new bookings for the self-catering establishment, predicting it may flood given continuous heavy rains in the region.
What she didn’t expect is that the resort of 55 years would be completely covered in water within 12 hours after the opening of Vaal Dam sluice gates on Friday that affected a number of communities and farms around the river.
On Sunday 12 sluice gates remained open at the Vaal Dam to relieve pressure as the dam is at risk of collapsing due to heavy downpours.
When her family woke on Saturday morning, a number of the resort’s chalets, camp sites, restaurant and its deck and two swimming pools were covered with water.
“When we went to bed on Friday there was water around as it had been raining non-stop for eight days, but I never anticipated so much damage. We lost everything. Bedding, stoves and electrical equipment was floating around the restaurant kitchen.”
On social media the family, one of many affected by flooding around the Vaal and Orange rivers, asked for prayers as water continues seeping through their property, causing extensive damage that will cost millions of rand to repair.
“We had to switch off most of our electricity distribution boards as they are all in water. Everything is gone. I’ve been crying ever since because what has happened here is catastrophic and heartbreaking. The only part that is not yet flooded is the house in which we live and the farm. We had to evacuate my father as every chalet, rondawel and cottage are underwater.”
The department of water and sanitation urged people who live along the banks of the Orange and Vaal rivers to remain vigilant and consider evacuating to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise.
The department said the Vaal and Orange river system is experiencing rapidly rising levels due to the heavy rains.
“The department continues to assess and implement measures to mitigate effects of these floods on its infrastructure and guarantee full capacity of its storage reservoirs after the rainfall season,” said spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.
Farmers along Vaal and Orange river warned about flooding as dam sluice gates opened
She urged farmers to remove livestock, movable properties and equipment away from river banks, and for communities to “avoid any activity that may put their lives in harm’s way”.
Mavasa said the 12 sluice gates remained open at Vaal Dam on Sunday and outflow at the Bloemhof Dam has been increased to 3,000 cubic metres per second.
Resident Graeme Addison described the flooding to be like a tsunami that would spell “the biggest Vaal flood in human memory” and said it had caused panic in the region.
On Saturday his garden was completely covered with water, but on Sunday he said flooding had stabilised and the water level was “about the middle of a leg deep”.
Saying it could have been worse, he said the water graph showed the water level was “only 3,100 cumecs, not the 7,300 we were told to expect”.
“The river where we are is very wide so even high flows spread out, limiting the depth. Thanks to our many helpers we successfully moved beds, mattresses, a piano, fridges, solar batteries and inverters, generator, filing cabinets and all electronics and office equipment. We are lucky,” he wrote on Facebook.
“We are safe. We had immediate help. Most of our possessions are dry, stored in a huge jumble in every room and verandah of the cottages.”
Image: Graeme Addison
While some residents on social media questioned the opening of 12 Vaal Dam sluice gates at the same time, complaining this is what caused massive flooding, water experts are convinced doing so not only saved the dam from collapsing but was also necessary to save lives.
Water expert Prof Anthony Turton, from the University of Free State, said the opening of sluice gates is the best system to manage dam storage.
“The system is well-managed and well-run. If the people managing the system don’t open the sluice gates we will have an even bigger problem downstream.
“ We must have faith in people making those decisions. We must not point fingers at engineers working under pressure to try to minimise the damage and save lives. If they don’t open the sluice gates they can lose the dam,” he said.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the ambulance service rescued a family of four in Standerton near the Vaal River on Friday, and six people in Lochvaal by Saturday afternoon.
He said they continued the search for a vehicle suspected to have been washed away.”
Forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Tokelo Chiloane, said while there is 30% chance of thundershowers in Free State on Monday, rain is expected to subside in almost all parts of Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West from Monday and clear skies are expected from Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Facebook floods with emojis as Orange River swallows man’s front garden
Bloemhof Dam residents and resort owners evacuated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos