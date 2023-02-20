South Africa

Delivery motorcycles stolen in Cape Town 'destined for resale in East Africa'

20 February 2023 - 10:59 By TIMESLIVE
Some of the stolen delivery motorcycles, allegedly destined for export and resale in East Africa.
Some of the stolen delivery motorcycles, allegedly destined for export and resale in East Africa.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

A vehicle tracking company tracing a stolen supermarket delivery motorcycle led volunteer law enforcement officers to a dozen more stolen motorcycles and parts at the weekend in Cape Town “destined for export and resale in East Africa”.

“The vehicle was a delivery scooter [sic] that had been stolen and was being tracked to premises in Steenberg,” mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.

Upon arrival on Saturday evening, officers were told by a resident that he had “just bought the scooter from someone”. 

“On the premises a locked shed was discovered and once access had been gained, officers discovered an assortment of disassembled scooters and another 12 scooters — all of which had been previously reported as stolen,” said Smith.

Parts found on the property.
Parts found on the property.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

“The owner was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, after admitting the vehicles were destined for export and resale in East Africa, including Malawi.

“The stolen property and the suspect were handed over to Steenberg SAPS for further investigation.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five ways you can reduce your car's risk of being stolen

According to police crime statistics, more than 9,600 vehicles and motorbikes were stolen in the second quarter of 2022.
Motoring
4 days ago

Police arrest suspected kingpin behind cross-border vehicle theft syndicate

Gauteng police arrested a man believed to be the kingpin of a syndicate behind the theft and hijacking of high calibre vehicles which are taken ...
News
2 weeks ago

Attempt to dodge law enforcement officers ends in arrest of motorcyclist and girlfriend

A Cape Town motorcyclist and his passenger girlfriend were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and possession of illegal firearms after a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  4. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  5. Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial