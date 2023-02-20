A vehicle tracking company tracing a stolen supermarket delivery motorcycle led volunteer law enforcement officers to a dozen more stolen motorcycles and parts at the weekend in Cape Town “destined for export and resale in East Africa”.
“The vehicle was a delivery scooter [sic] that had been stolen and was being tracked to premises in Steenberg,” mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.
Upon arrival on Saturday evening, officers were told by a resident that he had “just bought the scooter from someone”.
“On the premises a locked shed was discovered and once access had been gained, officers discovered an assortment of disassembled scooters and another 12 scooters — all of which had been previously reported as stolen,” said Smith.
Delivery motorcycles stolen in Cape Town 'destined for resale in East Africa'
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
A vehicle tracking company tracing a stolen supermarket delivery motorcycle led volunteer law enforcement officers to a dozen more stolen motorcycles and parts at the weekend in Cape Town “destined for export and resale in East Africa”.
“The vehicle was a delivery scooter [sic] that had been stolen and was being tracked to premises in Steenberg,” mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.
Upon arrival on Saturday evening, officers were told by a resident that he had “just bought the scooter from someone”.
“On the premises a locked shed was discovered and once access had been gained, officers discovered an assortment of disassembled scooters and another 12 scooters — all of which had been previously reported as stolen,” said Smith.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
“The owner was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, after admitting the vehicles were destined for export and resale in East Africa, including Malawi.
“The stolen property and the suspect were handed over to Steenberg SAPS for further investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Five ways you can reduce your car's risk of being stolen
Police arrest suspected kingpin behind cross-border vehicle theft syndicate
Attempt to dodge law enforcement officers ends in arrest of motorcyclist and girlfriend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos