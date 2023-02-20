“He realised the children who read a lot and know their books were not really recognised in schools. Sports children got awards, maths and science students got awards, but readers didn’t, so he invented the quiz which started off in New Zealand and grew to an international competition,” said Manor Gardens teacher Isobel Sobey.
Sobey said the school was proud to keep the national title in KwaZulu-Natal after Westville Senior Primary School won last year, though the international finals didn’t take place as the world was still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Manor Gardens will be participating in the world finals for the fourth time, having won the title as best in the world in 2012.
Sobey said they owed their success to their “different” approach to teaching and introducing pupils to reading.
“Our school has this reading programme where we teach children to read at their own pace and to read for meaning, which makes reading fun rather than a chore.
“They read about 400 books in grade 1 at two books a day. Just easy books so they know that books are things you can consume, almost. That’s where it starts. And we’re fortunate to have a school governing body that gives us a budget to buy books so as they grow older there is a lovely library that is full of books, so there is a lot of choice and many genres to choose from,” she said.
Durban foursome learn Dr Seuss was right — reading can take you places
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
Manor Gardens Primary School has a chance to reclaim the international Kids’ Lit Quiz after winning its fourth national title.
The Durban-based school won the provincial competition last Monday in Pietermaritzburg before beating Grove School and St John’s College in Cape Town on Saturday to claim the national title.
The four-member grade 7 team — Tia Robbertze, Helena Hattingh, Lillie-Rose Platter and Anjini Naicker — head off to New Zealand in July to compete against bookworms from other participating countries.
The Manor Gardens team told TimesLIVE the competition was tight but their journey was a beautiful experience.
“It was really nerve-racking, but it was beautiful to see Cape Town. It was tight in the end, but it was so lovely when they announced that Manor Gardens had won,” said Hattingh.
Gaming reward for reading, homework opens new chapter for Delft pupils
The trip to New Zealand will be the first international trip for the foursome.
“It will be my first time going out of the country, and going to Cape Town was also my first time on a plane. I will also get to see my family too on the way, whom I’ve never seen before, my cousins in Australia,” said Hattingh.
Platter, who thought Sobey was not going to the world finals in July, was overjoyed when she found out the teacher would be joining them.
“I just want to thank Ms Sobey and coach Linda for being the best, always. It will be my first time outside the country too, and I’m really excited. I think I will start crying somewhere along the trip,” she said.
The world finals will be held in Napier on July 22.
“Our next big job is to raise funds to send our children to the world finals and to keep reading as many books as we can,” said Sobey.
