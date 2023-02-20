South Africa

IN PICS | Seven male, five female cheetahs sedated in Limpopo for trip to India

20 February 2023 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE
A ranger with a tranquilised cheetah as they prepare to transport 12 of the predators to India.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Twelve cheetahs were darted on Friday morning in preparation for South Africa’s first transnational relocation of cheetahs to India, where they became extinct in 1947.

TimesLIVE previously reported that nine come from Limpopo and three from KwaZulu-Natal.

Conservationists hope they will breed and boost the global wild cheetah population and their genetic diversity. 

Dr Amit Mallick, inspector-general of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in India, said: “This project is very important and prestigious to us. This is the only mega-carnivore we have lost in India since 1947.” 

Veterinarians tranquilise a cheetah before it is shipped to India.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Unlike South Africa, India has wilderness reserves without fences where animals such as tigers and elephants range freely.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A cheetah snarls for the camera.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
In India cheetahs have the potential to be a flagship species in driving open-system ecological restoration.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

