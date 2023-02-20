South Africa

KZN residents warned to take precautions in scorching temperatures

20 February 2023 - 11:30
Durban residents have been warned to take care in scorching conditions on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-30s on Monday, residents in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to take precautions.

IPSS Medical Rescue said with the expected high temperatures, people are urged to stay hydrated and to try to avoid direct sunlight until 2pm.

Residents have been advised to wear sunscreen and hats.

“Parents need to be aware that children will likely want to swim. Ensure they are supervised and swimming in a safe area. Make every attempt to swim on beaches supervised by lifeguards,” said IPSS.

Residents have been advised to contact their doctors or local casualty department if they are showing any signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

IPSS Medical Rescue has provided valuable information on how to deal with heat stroke or exhaustion.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

