The video left social media users fuming at the weekend. In the video she said a customer refused to be refunded for a booking made a week before and wanted to check in.
The host cancelled the booking on the day the guest was due to arrive. She had received a better offer from another customer the day before.
She told TimeLIVE the video was taken out of context and has negatively affected her business. Dlamini said her business is governed by Airbnb rules and they were penalised. The client had been sent check-in documents confirming her reservation but was turned away on arrival.
Dubazana Attorneys director Ntabiseng Dubazana explained the legalities involved in cancelling a booking and steps the guest can take. Dubazana said Dlamini breached a contract.
LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb host over trending video
Image: Twitter
Airbnb host Que Dlamini trended after cancelling a booking on the day of the guest's check-in because she got a better offer.
She spoke to TimesLIVE.
Listen:
